Chennai South DMK candidate with 9 bank accounts in 5 banks has no car

Thamizhachi Thangapandian, DMK candidate for Chennai South in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has nine accounts in five banks, but she and her husband have no car.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:51 AM

Tamilachi Thangapandian

DMK candidate for Chennai South Tamilachi Thangapandian filed her nomination on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thamizhachi Thangapandian, DMK candidate for Chennai South in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has nine accounts in five banks, but she and her husband have no car.

This is what was disclosed in her affidavit that she filed along with nomination papers with the Chennai South Returning Officer on Monday.  He husband S Chandrasekar also has several accounts in various banks.

She has movable assets of Rs 1,14,43,792 and her husband has movable assets of Rs 1,12,20,170. Besides, she has Rs 4,72,64,774 valued immovable assets and her husband Rs 1,87, 04,855 valued immovable assets.  As per the affidavit, Thamizhachi Thangapandian has a TVS XL Super two-wheeler while her husband S Chandrasekar has an Honda Activa.

