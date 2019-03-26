Chennai South DMK candidate with 9 bank accounts in 5 banks has no car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thamizhachi Thangapandian, DMK candidate for Chennai South in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, has nine accounts in five banks, but she and her husband have no car.

This is what was disclosed in her affidavit that she filed along with nomination papers with the Chennai South Returning Officer on Monday. He husband S Chandrasekar also has several accounts in various banks.

She has movable assets of Rs 1,14,43,792 and her husband has movable assets of Rs 1,12,20,170. Besides, she has Rs 4,72,64,774 valued immovable assets and her husband Rs 1,87, 04,855 valued immovable assets. As per the affidavit, Thamizhachi Thangapandian has a TVS XL Super two-wheeler while her husband S Chandrasekar has an Honda Activa.