Kemin invests $8 mn in Chennai plant expansion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kemin Industries, a global nutritional ingredient company, on Monday announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Chennai, said a statement issued by the company.Kemin has invested $8 million at its Chennai Plant - Unit II expansion, with an aim to boost its export business.The new facility for the company is located at the SIPCOT industrial estate, Gummidipundi. The additional capacity is designed to serve the growing demand for specialized nutritional ingredients to address the needs of the rapidly growing South Asian animal protein industry.

Dr Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries, said South Asia is a very important animal feed market in the world, producing more than 35 million tons of compound feed. The overall demand of animal protein is also increasing in the region due to rapid economic growth of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

“Kemin is always aggressively pursuing expansions to cater to customers’ needs regionally, to provide high-quality products and solutions.The additional capacity in the Chennai facility is an example of how Kemin puts its customer needs first and this will also help the company to increase its footprint in South Asian feed,” said Nelson.