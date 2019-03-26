Philips senior exec goes on sabbatical?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: ADA RATNAM, the Market Leader of technology conglomerate Philips, has decided to take a sabbatical from the company. According to a statement doing the rounds, Ratnam is taking “some time off work to pursue other interests outside Philips”. The statement credited Ratnam for his contributions to the technology company over the last 14 years.

The move comes amid ongoing police investigations against Philips India over alleged tax evasions. Express, on March 18, reported that police are investigating an alleged tax fraud by the company that could run into several crores of rupees.

Gulbahar Taurani, who was the marketing chief of personal health division of the company, has been appointed as the Market Leader, according to the statement.

The alleged fraud involves the MNC enticing a few traders in Chennai to invest money in promoting the sales of Philips healthcare products, on the promise of making them distributors in the future. This was allegedly being done to help the existing distributors tide over their financial crunch and relieve stocks stuck in warehouses.

As per a notarised affidavit submitted by the company’s former area sales manager Gaurav Tripathi -- who has been arrested and remanded -- he, with the knowledge of the company’s top brass, had made the commitment to investors that they would be appointed as distributors after due diligence.

Apart from initiating criminal proceedings for financial fraud, the city police have also taken up the VAT violation in the case with government departments concerned.