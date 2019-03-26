SAM to conduct Music Business 101 workshop

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM) will conduct a workshop on Music Business 101 by Ritnika Nayan on April 3 and April 4. The workshop will aim to educate aspiring musicians on various aspects of the music industry along with the multitude of job opportunities available in India.

Known for her artist management skills and expertise in music business, Ritnika Nayan has worked with many internationally acclaimed bands like Maroon 5, NickleBack, Counting Crows Guns & Roses, Nucleya and more. With over 19 years of experience in the music business, Ritnika through Music Business 101 workshop will teach musicians the nuances of artist management and live music industry.

Interested participants can register for the workshop by visiting SAM’s official Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/SwarnabhoomiAcademyOfMusic/ or website: http://www.sam.org.in/

The session on April 3 will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm at Backyard Cafe, and on April 4 from 11.430 am to 3 pm at SAM campus.

