Home Cities Chennai

SAM to conduct Music Business 101 workshop

Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM) will conduct a workshop on Music Business 101 by Ritnika Nayan on April 3 and April 4.

Published: 26th March 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Swarnabhoomi Academy of Music (SAM) will conduct a workshop on Music Business 101 by Ritnika Nayan on April 3 and April 4. The workshop will aim to educate aspiring musicians on various aspects of the music industry along with the multitude of job opportunities available in India.

Known for her artist management skills and expertise in music business, Ritnika Nayan has worked with many internationally acclaimed bands like Maroon 5, NickleBack, Counting Crows Guns & Roses, Nucleya and more. With over 19 years of experience in the music business, Ritnika through Music Business 101 workshop will teach musicians the nuances of artist management and live music industry.

Interested participants can register for the workshop by visiting  SAM’s official Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/SwarnabhoomiAcademyOfMusic/  or website: http://www.sam.org.in/

The session on April 3 will be held from 7 pm to 9 pm  at Backyard Cafe, and on April 4 from 11.430 am to 3 pm at SAM campus.

Worked with bands

Ritnika Nayan has worked with many internationally acclaimed bands like Maroon 5, NickleBack, Counting Crows Guns & Roses, Nucleya and more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp