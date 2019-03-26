Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Thiruvanmiyur and Parry’s Corner stink of garbage and waste spills

Thiruvanmiyur residents complained that requests to ward officials to clear garbage were ignored multiple times with most of the waste in Parry’s Corner strewn along narrow lanes.

Published: 26th March 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Uncleared garbage leads to waste spills on the road

Uncleared garbage leads to waste spills on the road | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruvanmiyur and Parry’s Corner are two different localities in the city with no apparent similarities, but a visit to both these areas showed that poor civic management is a common problem shared by both.Both pedestrian and vehicular movements are hindered in these two areas because of the heaps of garbage that remain uncleared for days, sometimes even for weeks, by local Corporation authorities.

In the case of Thiruvanmiyur, residents complained that requests to ward officials to clear garbage were ignored multiple times. “Since January, civic management has been very lethargic in Thiruvanmiyur. Garbage bins are not regularly cleared, and because of this, waste spills on to the road attracting mosquitoes and stray dogs. Garbage from the nearby Amma Unavagam is also dumped around the temple. Though I complained through the Corporation helpline number, no action has been taken,” said P
Radhakrishnan, a resident of CGE Colony.

Some of the streets which reflected civic apathy in Thiruvanmiyur were Lalitha Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, CGE Colony, around Kalakshetra Colony and towards Valmiki Nagar, near Adyar Depot on LB Road, Vannanthurai, Sivagamipuram 1st Cross Street, Lakshmipuram, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Sriram Nagar, Radhakrishnan Nagar and Vasudeva Nagar. “In localities where resident welfare associations are not active or not present, solid waste is never cleared at regular intervals and segregation is also not followed. Residents  should also take some initiative to keep their localities clean. If they remain vigilant, Corporation officials will not take civic management for granted,” said Sarumathi P, a resident of Sivagamipuram 1st Cross Street.

Parry’s Corner unlike Thiruvanmiyur is more of a commercial area teeming with small- to large-scale businesses and eateries. As it is thickly populated in a rather congested space, most of the waste generated in Parry’s Corner is strewn along narrow lanes. This includes Mint Street, Kasi Chetty Street, Armenian Street, NSC Bose Road, St Xavier’s Street near Seven Wells Masjid, George Town, Gregory Street and South Amman Kovil.

“During festivals and peak hours in the evenings, it is nearly impossible for vehicles to ply on this area as heaps of garbage block half of the roads. Encroachments on pavements and in the space where bins are supposed to be placed, add to the problem,” said B Srinivasan, a resident of Mint Street.

A senior official from the Solid Management Department said, “We need the residents’ help to keep these localities clean. Bins are regularly cleaned. There might have been a delay of a day or two, but not more than that. We haven’t received any complaints from the public so far.”

Lanes lined with trash

Some of the streets which reflected civic apathy in Thiruvanmiyur were Lalitha Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, CGE Colony, around Kalakshetra Colony and towards Valmiki Nagar, near Adyar Depot on LB Road, Vannanthurai, Sivagamipuram 1st Cross Street, Lakshmipuram, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Sriram Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai waste management Chennai garbage cleaning Parrys Corner garbage Thiruvanmiyur garbage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp