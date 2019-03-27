Home Cities Chennai

Bomb threat letter to Raj Bhavan

The Chennai City police has initiated an investigation to nab the person who sent the anonymous letter threatening to blow up the Governor’s house, Raj Bhavan, at Chennai two weeks ago.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai City police has initiated an investigation to nab the person who sent the anonymous letter threatening to blow up the Governor’s house, Raj Bhavan, at Chennai two weeks ago. Police said, the letter claimed that a bomb would be planted at Raj Bhavan premises, and also said that every politician with the governor will be shot dead.

It also included a serious threat to Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the officials working on the premises. “The letter was handed over to our office yesterday and we have registered a case and initiated inquiry. However, we cannot disclose the name of the accused, the content of the letter or the motive behind as it is of State importance,” said a senior police officer.

