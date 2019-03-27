Chennai: Four from Delhi held for duping jeweller in New Washermenpet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people who allegedly exchanged duplicate gold jewels for original ones at a jewellery shop, were arrested by the city police on Monday.

Police said, four people reached a jewellery shop in VOC Nagar at New Washermenpet, run by B Narathina Singh (47). “They had given the owner a ring of seven gm and asked for a ring with six gm. After purchasing the gold, the four left the spot. A few minutes later when Narathina Singh noticed that the ring that they gave was duplicate, he raised an alarm and with the help of the public, all were nabbed,” said a police officer.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all of them were from Delhi and were staying in Arumbakkam. The police alleged that they were part of the gang that cheats jewellery shop owners. The police seized six sovereigns of gold jewels and 84 grams duplicate gold. The New Washermenpet police registered a case and arrested four people.

The accused were identified as S Gishan Lal (65), his son G Sanjai Kumar (31), S Raj Pal (25) and his wife R Shonu Kumar (26), all hailing from Delhi.