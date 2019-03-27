Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Four from Delhi held for duping jeweller in New Washermenpet

The four people exchanged duplicate gold jewels for original ones at a jewellery shop.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people who allegedly exchanged duplicate gold jewels for original ones at a jewellery shop, were arrested by the city police on Monday. 

Police said, four people reached a jewellery shop in VOC Nagar at New Washermenpet, run by B Narathina Singh (47). “They had given the owner a ring of seven gm and asked for a ring with six gm. After purchasing the gold, the four left the spot. A few minutes later when Narathina Singh noticed that the ring that they gave was duplicate, he raised an alarm and with the help of the public, all were nabbed,” said a police officer. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that all of them were from Delhi and were staying in Arumbakkam. The police alleged that they were part of the gang that cheats jewellery shop owners. The police seized six sovereigns of gold jewels and 84 grams duplicate gold. The New Washermenpet police registered a case and arrested four people.

The accused were identified as S Gishan Lal (65), his son G Sanjai Kumar (31), S Raj Pal (25) and his wife R Shonu Kumar (26), all hailing from Delhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Police Chennai fake jewellery racket Chennai Delhi men arrest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp