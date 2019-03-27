Chennai’s history in never-seen-before frames

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based group Madras Photo Bloggers (MPB) will lead photography enthusiasts and trailing the Theosophical Society stretch as part of a curated nature photo trail on Saturday, March 30. “We chose the Theosophical Society because it’s often not explored by photographers due to its restricted entry. To explore the nature in Theosophical Society gives them the opportunity to comprehend the flora, fauna and other smaller creatures present in its ecosystem,” says Srivatsan Sankaran, founder of the group.

The Theosophical Society is replete with not just flora but also history. Talking about bringing a balance in the imagery while framing two different aspects of the location, he says, “We advise the participants to focus either on nature or history. We guide to compose a better frame. If it’s architecture, we ask them to understand the place better and frame accordingly, but we let them explore flora in all angles to get a better frame. It’s quite challenging!”

Srivatsan finds the Adyar ‘Aala Maram’, a 450-odd-year-old Banyan tree in Theosophical Society fascinating. “This intrigued me to explore more, and I am fascinated by its majestic look. I want to showcase that and more while educating participants through the nature photo trail. We will be exploring the different facets without disturbing the existing ecosystem,” he says.

The historic location has received quite a bit of traction in the last few years, thanks to curated walks. But, capturing its different layers through photography, will portray it in a new light. “There will be different perspectives and we might even get to see the society from a different angle,” he shares.

Observing the growth in the photo blogging community in the city in the past year, he says, “The community has grown because of events, photo contests, and other programmes. This keeps enthusiasts engaged.”

The group will also organise a photography workshop in April. For details,visit www.madrasphotobloggers.com​