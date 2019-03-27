Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s history in never-seen-before frames

City-based Madras Photo Bloggers feels that the Theosophical Society is open for exploration by photographers.

Published: 27th March 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Madras Photo Bloggers will conduct the photo trail at Theosophical Society on March 30

Madras Photo Bloggers will conduct the photo trail at Theosophical Society on March 30.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based group Madras Photo Bloggers (MPB) will lead photography enthusiasts and trailing the Theosophical Society stretch as part of a curated nature photo trail on Saturday, March 30. “We chose the Theosophical Society because it’s often not explored by photographers due to its restricted entry. To explore the nature in Theosophical Society gives them the opportunity to comprehend the flora, fauna and other smaller creatures present in its ecosystem,” says Srivatsan Sankaran, founder of the group.

The Theosophical Society is replete with not just flora but also history. Talking about bringing a balance in the imagery while framing two different aspects of the location, he says, “We advise the participants to focus either on nature or history. We guide to compose a better frame. If it’s architecture, we ask them to understand the place better and frame accordingly, but we let them explore flora in all angles to get a better frame. It’s quite challenging!”

Srivatsan finds the Adyar ‘Aala Maram’, a 450-odd-year-old Banyan tree in Theosophical Society fascinating. “This intrigued me to explore more, and I am fascinated by its majestic look. I want to showcase that and more while educating participants through the nature photo trail. We will be exploring the different facets without disturbing the existing ecosystem,” he says.

The historic location has received quite a bit of traction in the last few years, thanks to curated walks. But, capturing its different layers through photography, will portray it in a new light. “There will be different perspectives and we might even get to see the society from a different angle,” he shares.

Observing the growth in the photo blogging community in the city in the past year, he says, “The community has grown because of events, photo contests, and other programmes. This keeps enthusiasts engaged.”

The group will also organise a photography workshop in April. For details,visit www.madrasphotobloggers.com​

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras Photo Bloggers Chennai photo trail Theosophical Society

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp