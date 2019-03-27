Home Cities Chennai

Gardening for this 21-year-old Chennai citizen is more than just planting and maintenance

Gokuleshwaran feels that though gardening might appear to be a hobby for many, it is quite beneficial and necessary for everyone.

Published: 27th March 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Gokuleshwaran A has over 300 plants, including ponytail palm, coleus, etc

Gokuleshwaran A has over 300 plants, including ponytail palm, coleus, etc

By Rinreichui Kashung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is uncommon for a variety of exotic flowers and plants to grow on a terrace garden, but for 21-year-old Gokuleshwaran A, this is an everyday reality. From cardinal flowers like the desert rose to several potted bonsai trees to over 30 different species of cacti, the terrace in his house in East Tambaram is decorated with ornamental flowers and plants.

Gardening for the architecture student at Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology is more than just planting and maintenance. “Though it may appear to be a hobby for many, gardening is quite beneficial and important to us as the plants keep the air in the house fresh,” he said.

His love affair with plants began when he was in class 4, when his friend gifted him a few Portulaca seeds, which he grew in a medicine bottle. Although he shifted houses a lot, this did not deter him, and with the support of his family and friends, he continued to grow his terrace garden.

Gokuleshwaran has over 300 plants, including money plants, coleus, song of India, harika balm, asparagus densiflorus, and ponytail palm, in his garden. Among his impressive cacti collection, the mammillaria, barrel cactus and caralluma are some of his favourites.

He also has bonsai collections which include jade, darunta and ficus plants. It takes three years of constant care for a bonsai to become a full-grown tree, explained Gokuleshwaran.

Although maintaining a garden requires a significant investment in terms of time, Gokuleshwaran feels it is worth the wait, adding that all good things take time. As a hobby, gardening is healthy, soothing and refreshes one’s mind, body and soul, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai plant lover Chnnai gardening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp