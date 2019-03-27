I would choose my cats over a human any day: Chennai fashion designer

Pratiksha Kataria Ahuja By

CHENNAI: When one of our friends had kittens delivered by his cat, he offered my husband and me to take her in, and we happily did. JLO Kataria Ahuja is a doll-faced Persian cat and is six years old, who loves sleeping by my side in the afternoons when I take a nap. When she sees me upset, she starts walking around me in circles and meows constantly. I just love how she gets to understand that I am sad.

In the beginning, I felt she was lonely when we were not at home. So we adopted another cat to give her company, my second baby Cleo Kataria Ahuja, an Indie cat. When I had a baby, I was worried how they would get along, but before I knew, Cleo and Saishaa, my daughter became best friends. Similarly, my husband was a little worried before getting a pet, but a week after we got JLO, they became so close to each other. He loves her to bits, and for people who want to get a pet, you should know that it’s like having a baby.

My third baby, Kisna Kataria Ahuja, is a Tom cat who is also a stray. We found him on the road when he was just 30 days old. During my pregnancy, he saved me from a fall by jumping in front of me and splashing water which had come inside from the rain. The lights were off and I was lucky I didn’t slip. While I was pregnant, all my three cats would sleep around me and I hear them purr. It was as if they were sending good vibes and positivity to my baby even before she came into the world. They are still very protective and loving to her, and my daughter loves them like her siblings and is growing up to be a compassionate human being, thanks to them. JLO, Cloe and Kisna fall asleep around her when she sleeps. It’s so nice to see them growing up together as they are such good souls. I will be grateful to all three of them for the rest of my life.

I love all animals and can’t bear any injustice on any, that’s why, I only buy products that are animal cruelty-free. They are voiceless souls and if you love them a little, they give you back ten-fold. Moreover, everyone should adopt not shop as these little souls need a loving home and in return, they give us countless, unconditional love cuddles and are total stress busters. It has been proved that having pets decrease the chances of heart attacks and other diseases. I would choose my cats over a human any day!

(The author is a fashion designer)