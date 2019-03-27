Home Cities Chennai

Life term for 4 in 2002 DMK man murder case

According to special public prosecutor N Vijayaraj,  the murder was so brutal that the victim Venkatesh was made to consume acid before a gang hurled bombs on him.

Published: 27th March 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for bomb blast cases in Poonamalee on Tuesday sentenced four persons belonging to the Maoist Communist Centre, to life imprisonment in connection with the brutal murder of a DMK functionary in Krishnagiri district in 2002.

According to special public prosecutor N Vijayaraj,  the murder was so brutal that the victim Venkatesh was made to consume acid before a gang hurled bombs on him.

Venkatesh, who was earlier with the Communist Party of India, later shifted loyalties to the DMK, creating the rift between the party members and ultimately to the murder that took place on May 8, 2002.  The police booked a total of 15 members of the Maoist Communist Centre in the case.

During the trial, three of the accused were killed over the years in various instances and the remaining 12 were all tried for murder and criminal conspiracy. Special judge P Chenthoorpandi  on Tuesday, pronouncing the judgement, said that the prosecution has proved the case beyond doubt and sentenced four of them to life imprisonment and acquitted eight others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp