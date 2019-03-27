Home Cities Chennai

Madras University to launch voting awareness campaign today

Students from different departments of the university are organising the event to urge students, faculty members and general public to exercise their voting rights during the elections.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Madras University

Madras University - (P Jawahar|EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To encourage Chennaiites to vote without fail during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the University of Madras will launch a two-day awareness campaign ‘My finger revolution’ on its Chepauk campus on Thursday. Students from different departments of the university are organising the event to urge students, faculty members and general public to exercise their voting rights during the elections.

Varsity officials said that during the last Lok Sabha elections, the polling percentage in the city was hardly 61 per cent despite Chennai being one of the cities in the country with the highest literate population. Hence, the campaign was conceptualised to insist on the people exercising their franchise and choosing the right candidate as it would make a lot of difference.

“In districts and rural areas, the voter turnout is much more than in Chennai city. We need to sensitise the people to the need for taking time off their busy life and voting as it is equally important. Through the drive we will also urge our students and faculty to go out and vote during elections,” said N Leo Samuel, a faculty of the university and coordinator of the event.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. The Election Commission has provided necessary support to the university in organising the event. The posters and pamphlets provided by the Election Commission appealing to people to vote and explaining to them about the advantages and importance of exercising voting rights will be exhibited on the campus.

Along with it, two VVPAT machines will be displayed on the campus to educate people about its use. “Many persons will vote through the VVPAT machine for the first time during the Lok Sabha elections. We will give demo of VVPAT machine so that people can vote easily,” said Samuel. However, the main highlight will be the Election Commission’s e-seva Kendra, which will be functional at the varsity’s Chepauk campus on Thursday. “The people who have lost their voter identity cards can get their cards at the e-seva Kendra,” added Samuel. 

