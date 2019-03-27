Home Cities Chennai

Two dead, 14 injured as lorry collides with van

Two people died and 14 were injured in an accident at Kancheepuram in the early hours of Tuesday. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people died and 14 were injured in an accident at Kancheepuram in the early hours of Tuesday. A trailer lorry collided head-on with a van carrying staff of a private company and a car. Police said, at 2 am on Tuesday, a trailer lorry plying from Kancheepuram towards Walajabad, collided head-on with the van of a private company and also knocked down the car behind the van. 

“The accident occurred near the HP petrol station on the Chennai - Arakkonam highway at Avalur near Walajabad. The trailer lorry driver had turned the vehicle fast in the bend which resulted in the accident. One of the employees of the company, Lokesh and driver of the car, Nishanth from Cheyyar, died on the spot. The van belongs to a private company in Oragadam,” said police. 

Fourteen people who were inside the van, suffered minor and major injuries and were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital. Police said, the driver of the lorry escaped from the spot.

