Two weeks on, six held for robbing man of Rs 98L in MTC bus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two weeks after a group of men robbed Rs 98 lakh from an MTC passenger, Kilpauk police have arrested six persons and seized about Rs 30 lakh from them.

The accused have been identified as Kalandar, Shadiq, Vinoth, Ramkumar, Ravikumar and Raji. Kalandar is a native of Ramanathapuram while the others are from the city, said police.

They said that it was Shadiq who gave information to Kalandar, who was staying at a lodge, about cash being transferred in the MTC bus, who in turn, hatched the plan with other accused, to rob him.

“Except Shadiq, who was the co-worker of the victim Gopinath, others have similar cases pending against them. Their modus operandi was to intercept men, claiming to be police personnel and rob them. Based on a tip-off, a police team rushed to the airport and arrested the suspects on Tuesday,” said a police officer. A senior official said they would be remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday after probe.

The incident occurred on the night of March 9 when Gopinath of Thanjavur, who stayed with his sister in Seven Wells, was on his way to the mofussil bus terminus in an MTC bus with the cash to hand it over to his uncle Kannan in Tiruchy.