2  men murdered in public view by gangs

Two men were murdered in public view at two different incidents in Chennai and Kancheepuram on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 

Published: 28th March 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two men were murdered in public view at two different incidents in Chennai and Kancheepuram on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Police said Vinoth, a resident of Nangooram Nagar near Guduvanchery in Kancheepuram district, was engaged in illegal activities in and around the Nandeeswarar Koil area and Guduvanchery.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, when Vinoth was speaking to his neighbour near his house, a gang of four riding two bikes attacked him with sharp weapons and fled. Suffering neck and shoulder injuries, Vinoth died on the spot. Guduvanchery police registered a case and sent the body to the Chengalpattu GH for postmortem. 

Police said Vinoth was arrested in a murder case a few years ago and suspected that he was murdered due to previous enmity. Further investigations are on. This is the fifth murder in Kancheepuram in the last three days.

Similarly, Krishnamoorthy (46), a resident of Arumbakkam and a history-sheeter with more than five cases of attempt to murder and assault pending against him, was murdered by a gang on Wednesday morning.

“Krishnamoorthy, working as a water can supplier, was carrying cans on his two-wheeler near Perumal temple in Arumbakkam around 10.45 am on Wednesday when a gang of six riding three bikes waylaid him,” said a police officer. The gang assaulted him in front of the temple and fled. Arumbakkam police registered a case.

