Home Cities Chennai

A musical evening of love, heartbreak and letting go in Chennai

There are different kinds of love stories — heartwarming, heartbreaking, unrequited, unconditional, and beyond gender-age norms.

Published: 28th March 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

The event, rightly titled Love, will also feature musician Vedanth Bharadhwaj

The event, rightly titled Love, will also feature musician Vedanth Bharadhwaj

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are different kinds of love stories — heartwarming, heartbreaking, unrequited, unconditional, and beyond gender-age norms. They move us, make us smile, warm and fuzzy, and speak straight to the soul. After three successful story-telling events, Sriram Ayer of Nalandaway Foundation is gearing up for his next — an evening of love stories weaved with stirring music.

The event, rightly titled Love, will also feature musician Vedanth Bharadhwaj. “It’ll be an evening of love stories on love, loss and letting go, interspersed with songs of Bob Dylan, Faiz, John Denver and Bharathiyar by Vedanth,” says Sriram the storyteller.  “I have done three story-telling events and I enjoyed the process. I wanted to share more stories,” says Sriram.

The stories are pieces inspired by two events and will delve into the world of relationships, falling in love and sustaining relationships. “These stories are inspired by people I know. There is also a narrative about the love for a child and how it affects our relationships,” he explains.

The music will be set in places where the story will need a sense of mood. “The songs will be in different languages and styles including Indian Folk. When Sriram narrated the stories to me, I curated a list of songs that will go well with it...it’s not a theatre performance, it is more on the line of dramatic story-telling,” says Vedanth.

The event will be an intimate gathering of 50-odd people and duo say that they hope to touch the hearts of the audience.  The session will be held on April 6 at Curio Play 7 pm.

To register, visit https://imjo.in/U7kM2F

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nalandaway Foundation Love stories music Chennai heartbreak music

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp