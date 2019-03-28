A musical evening of love, heartbreak and letting go in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are different kinds of love stories — heartwarming, heartbreaking, unrequited, unconditional, and beyond gender-age norms. They move us, make us smile, warm and fuzzy, and speak straight to the soul. After three successful story-telling events, Sriram Ayer of Nalandaway Foundation is gearing up for his next — an evening of love stories weaved with stirring music.

The event, rightly titled Love, will also feature musician Vedanth Bharadhwaj. “It’ll be an evening of love stories on love, loss and letting go, interspersed with songs of Bob Dylan, Faiz, John Denver and Bharathiyar by Vedanth,” says Sriram the storyteller. “I have done three story-telling events and I enjoyed the process. I wanted to share more stories,” says Sriram.

The stories are pieces inspired by two events and will delve into the world of relationships, falling in love and sustaining relationships. “These stories are inspired by people I know. There is also a narrative about the love for a child and how it affects our relationships,” he explains.

The music will be set in places where the story will need a sense of mood. “The songs will be in different languages and styles including Indian Folk. When Sriram narrated the stories to me, I curated a list of songs that will go well with it...it’s not a theatre performance, it is more on the line of dramatic story-telling,” says Vedanth.

The event will be an intimate gathering of 50-odd people and duo say that they hope to touch the hearts of the audience. The session will be held on April 6 at Curio Play 7 pm.

To register, visit https://imjo.in/U7kM2F