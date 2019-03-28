Coast Guard evacuates ailing Filipino from ship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old Filipino, who fell ill while travelling in a merchant vessel from Singapore to Le Havre in France, was evacuated from mid-sea by the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday and provided with medical care.

M Almanon, belonging to merchant vessel CMA CGM AMERIGO VESPUCCI developed severe pain in the right lower part of back (lumbar) and was passing blood in urine. As a result, the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Port Blair, was informed by MRCC GRIS NEZ (France), requesting urgent medical evacuation.

A multifarious swift rescue mission was launched and the master of the vessel was re-directed to proceed with best steerable speed close to Campbell Bay.

Potential Search and Rescue (SAR) unit ICGS C-414 was immediately deployed from Campbell Bay harbour for undertaking the medical evacuation of the crew off Campbell Bay seas. The Indian Coast Guard ship reached the merchant ship around 01:35 hrs on Wednesday, braving the prevailing weather conditions and odd hours.

The crew was evacuated and airlifted by specialised Search and Rescue configured Coast Guard Dornier up to Port Blair during early hours. Further post monitoring vital parameters, the Filipino was handed over to the local agent at Port Blair. Thereafter, the patient was admitted in GB Pant Hospital for further treatment. The condition of the patient is reported to be improving.