People under 35 prefer social media as news source: survey

As fake and paid news are starting to strengthen their hold further in the field of journalism, many are starting to lose trust in the news they consume.

Published: 28th March 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, Reuters Institute Director, speaks during a panel discussion on Reuters India Digital News Report 2019 at Asian College of Journalism | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As fake and paid news are starting to strengthen their hold further in the field of journalism, many are starting to lose trust in the news they consume. A recent report by Reuters Institute confirmed this trend as the survey pointed out that only 36 per cent of sampled English-reading internet users trusted news overall. The majority who were surveyed, expressed higher levels of trust in news through social media.

During a panel discussion held at Asian College of Journalism on Wednesday regarding the findings of the report, Rasmus Kleis, Director of Reuters Institute, said a whopping 57 per cent were worried about the authenticity of the news they consumed.

“We found that 31 per cent of sampled users in India accessed news only through their phones. This is a rather large concentration in comparison to other countries like Germany, Brazil, USA and Turkey. Another key finding was that a majority of the respondents had widespread concern over misinformation online,” said Klies.

The report pointed out that 55 per cent of the sampled users in India were apprehensive about expressing their opinion on politics on a social media. 

“As politicians are very active on social media, politics as a whole is going through a paradigm shift,” said Sashi Kumar, founder of Media Development Foundation. 

The report, based on a limited sample of 1013 Indian internet users, also said that people under 35 preferred social media platforms as their main source of news.

