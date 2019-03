By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works in connection with the laying of 3rd and 4th lines between Chennai Beach and Korukkupetai station, about 20 train services between Chennai Beach and Velachery have been cancelled on Sunday.

According to a statement, ten services operating from Chennai Beach to Velachery between 6 am and 9 am, stand fully cancelled. Similarly, there will be no train services from Velachery to Beach between 6.50 pm and 9.50 pm and all the ten services stands cancelled.