Home Cities Chennai

Book on MGR’s hosp days launched

A book recounting former chief minister M G Ramachandran’s critical phase in hospital till the time of his demise, was launched at a function here on Thursday.

Published: 29th March 2019 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar launching the book titled ‘Critical Years of an Immortal Legend’, penned by Dr HV Hande, on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A book recounting former chief minister M G Ramachandran’s critical phase in hospital till the time of his demise, was launched at a function here on Thursday. The book ‘Critical Years of an Immortal Legend’ in Tamil and English, was authored by Dr H V Hande, who was closely associated with the treatment given to MGR in his critical phase.

Recalling his motivation to write the book, Dr Hande, who was the Health Minister in MGR cabinet and played a significant role in the treatment provided said that though he has worked closely with a lot of leaders in the past, MGR had been his source of inspiration in every aspect of his life.

“During his time of treatment, I had a vague idea of recording my memories with him and kept noting down the instances I remembered. The ‘Eureka’ moment came in during an event I attended at Kuala Lumpur, many years after his demise, where I delivered a speech about Puratchi Thalaivar and all my colleagues and audience urged me to bring it out in the form of a book,” recalls Dr Hande, who was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly from Park Town constituency as a Swatantra party candidate in 1967 and 1971 elections.

The book narrates MGR’s critical period and what transpired during the phase and the happenings of the State. Also present on the occasion were D Jayakumar, Fisheries Minister, veteran actress Latha, former minister C Ponnayan, JCD Prabhakar and Nalli Kuppuswami.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp