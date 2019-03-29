Home Cities Chennai

DMDK functionary murdered in broad daylight in Chennai

The victim, S Pandian, was the deputy secretary of the State engineering wing of DMDK and a realtor.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old DMDK member was murdered in broad daylight near Thirumangalam TASMAC on Thursday when he was returning home after dropping his son at school. Police said, S Pandian, of Kumaran Nagar at Padi, was the deputy secretary of the State engineering wing of DMDK. Pandian, a realtor, lived with his wife and three sons.

“Around 9 am, he dropped his son at a private school at Anna Nagar West extension and was returning home. When he was near the Srinivasa Nagar wine shop around three kilometers away from the Korattur police station, a four-member gang intercepted him and picked up an argument. Later, the gang removed the weapons that they had hidden and attacked Pandian,” said a police officer.

Quoting the eye witnesses, the police said the gang had used cricket bats and machetes in full public view. They left the man in a pool of blood and sped away on motorbikes. The information was passed on to the Korattur police station and the body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Pandian had not paid some of the agents who helped him settle some lands in the real estate business. The police said they suspect the hand of his business rivals. Further investigations are on.

TAGS
DMDK member murder Chennai Police Chennai murder

