Meet to focus on latest ortho treatment techniques in Chennai

CHENNAI: The second Annual Conference of Indian Biological Orthopaedic Society will be inaugurated at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research today (March 29). Over 350 delegates from India are expected to participate in the ‘IBOS live 2019’ conference. Around 50 international and national medical and industry experts will be sharing their expertise with the delegates, said Dr S Arumugam, Director, Centre for Sports Sciences and Head of Arthroscopic Surgery, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, speaking to the media here on Thursday.

“Growth factor therapy, an experimental technique that use genes to treat disease, is used to promote wound healing. There are many advantages in the therapy. The doctors will take growth factors, products produced by the body, to heal wound and inflammation. Traditionally, if the wound is not healed by natural process, surgery or treatment is recommended. But by using growth factor therapy, just by inserting the gene into the patient’s cell, offers a cure for any surgery or treatment. This technique will also be discussed in the conference,” said professor AA Shetty, Director of Research, Institute of Medical Sciences, Canterbury Christ Church University, UK.

Along with such latest techniques in orthopaedics treatment, the experts will also discuss about stem cell therapy. “In India there are stringent guidelines to use stem cell therapy. The Indian Biological Orthopaedic Society has approached the Union Government to permit comprehensive research here,” said Dr Vijay D Shetty, vice president, Indian Association of Sports Medicine. Hands-on workshops and research paper presentations will be part of the two-day conference, which is to be web-casted.