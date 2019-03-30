Chennai man dies after ramming stolen auto into car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man who drove an autorickshaw while the inebriated owner was sleeping on the back seat died after he rammed the vehicle into a car at Virugambakkam on Friday morning.

Police said, Jakir Hussain (47) of Karambakkam at Porur, is an autorickshaw driver. “On Thursday night, a drunk Jakir slept on the back seat, leaving the key in the slot. On Friday morning around 8 am, the 45-year-old man started the vehicle with Jakir sleeping and drove towards Porur. Jakir woke up from sleep and tried to stop the man, but in vain,” said a traffic investigation officer.

The man rammed the auto into a car coming from the opposite direction and in the impact the vehicle turned turtle. “The unidentified man died on the spot,” said the police. Meanwhile, Jakir Hussain was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation police filed a case.