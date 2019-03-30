Menstrual awareness for working women in Chennai

Express Features By

CHENNAI: Women, womb, and work. The name of the workshop speaks volumes about its purpose. The session will be conducted by AWARE India, an NGO, in collaboration with Backyard. The event aims to highlight old and new practices of menstrual hygiene along with AVIVA method backed by science and logic.

“AVIVA is a physical exercise system that is believed to stimulate the glands related to hormonal secretion. It was developed in Hungary by a person from Israel. It’s a movement therapy with about 19 steps in sequence, of which I plan to cover the easier and important ones for gynecological issues,” said Kavya Menon, a fourth generation AVIVA practitioner. She is also a member of AWARE India, and will be the speaker of the event.

The session welcomes transwomen. In an effort to use the menstrual time of the month productively and to overcome health issues, the event will educate the participants about medicinal plants, flowers and leaves that can be used as remedies. “Home-based diet has lost its appeal due to modernisation. We’ll also be teaching women to use reusable cloth pads and menstrual cups to spread awareness,” says Kavya.

The workshop will be held today from 4 pm to 7.30 pm at Backyard. Entry fee: `350. For details, visit: https://imjo.in/76gufp