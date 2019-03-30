Home Cities Chennai

‘Messiah’ to bring joy to Chennai's music lovers on Sunday

A 50-member choir from the Madras Musical Association (MMA) Choir and Orchestra, will be revisiting the 'Messiah' composition and presenting it on Sunday at The Museum Theatre, Egmore.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

The composition will be performed by a 100-voice MMA choir

CHENNAI: George Frideric Handel’s oratorio, Messiah, is one of the best-known works in western music. The Madras Musical Association (MMA) Choir and Orchestra, almost a decade after performing the Messiah with a 50-member choir, will be revisiting the composition and presenting it on Sunday at The Museum Theatre, Egmore.

The MMA Choir will present a selection of pieces including choruses and solos in a two-hour presentation. The concert will be conducted by Augustine Paul, music director, The Madras Musical Association, and the orchestra will be led by Earl Joseph.

“Messiah is a body of work that brings joy and lifts the human spirit. Every piece of work has its own colour, and Handel’s composition is so beautiful. The whole work is tightly knit, crisp and wonderful,” says Augustine Paul.

The composition will be performed by a 100-voice MMA choir, joined by the 25-piece MMA orchestra. “The choir has grown in size over the years. We have people who are young and old. Staging the Messiah with all these voices and accompaniments on one stage is going to be special,” he shares.

Over the years, the 126-year-old MMA has performed selections from the composition multiple times.  For this concert, a total of 36 pieces will be sung by the choir sharing the story of Christ’s life in three sections - from his birth, life, death, resurrection and the second coming. “This is the Lent season, and there couldn’t have been a more appropriate time to perform Messiah. We have been rehearsing for the last three months, and every time, new intricacies bring a new dimension to each chorus and aria. We hope that people enjoy what we have to offer,” shares Augustine.  

(The concert will take place on Sunday at 6.30 pm at the Egmore Museum. Donor passes at Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 are available at Pro Musicals, PMA School of Music, Musee Musicals, and at ww.whistlepodu.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras Musical Association Museum Theatre Messiah Chennai orchestra composition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Puppet show by EC to create awareness about election polling
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp