Ride to Brave the brevet challenge in Chennai

'We are Chennai Cyclists Group' will organise a 250-km ride on Sunday from Rajakilpakkam to Tambaram on March 31.

Those willing to join can register on-the-spot at the Track&Trail showroom, Rajakilpakkam, between 9 pm and 10 pm today.

By KV Navya
CHENNAI: The vibrant cycling culture in Chennai is evolving at a great pace with the help of different cycling communities and events like cycle day, night rides, weekend rides and social awareness rides. Many cyclists are also attempting Brevets — long-distance, free-paced cycling events — which are 200 km, 300 km, 400 km, 600 km and 1,000 km. But do you know what is required to qualify as a randonneur? How to prepare for it and what are the challenges?

To throw light on this, the Tambaram chapter of We are Chennai Cyclists Group (WCCG) is organising a 250 km ride starting from Rajakilpakkam to Tambaram on March 31 at 12.30 am. The time frame is 17 hours (average speed of 15 km per hour) and the basic requirement is that the cyclist should have completed a 100-km ride.

“For new riders, Brevets can be very challenging. While 200 km and 300 km are completed by many, numerous cyclists find it hard to finish 400 km and 600 km rides not solely because of the distance, but because half the ride must be completed at night. Fighting sleep and maintaining consistency are two prime challenges,” said Anil Jain, core member of WCCG.

This is the reason their ride begins at night, so that the cyclists start getting used to it. The trip begins from Track&Trail showroom at Rajakilpakkam and goes along Marina, Chengelpet, Mamandur, Uthiramerur, Vandavasi, Kacheepuram and back to Rajakilpakkam through the same route.

So far, 110 riders have already registered and the rest willing to join can register themselves on-the-spot at the Track&Trail showroom in Rajakilpakkam between 9 pm and 10 pm on Saturday. All you need is a cycle fitted with lights to travel at night and a helmet. Cyclists will be provided with breakfast and lunch. 
Of the 110, there are about 15 lady riders. When asked about the safety concerns, Anil said, “At least two male riders will accompany one lady rider at all times, both at night and morning.”

The terrain chosen for the 250-km ride is flat and rolling, and the path goes along villages after crossing  Grand Southern Trunk Road. There will be four to five checkpoints where riders who find it difficult to finish the ride on time will be picked up by the volunteers of WCCG.

The route

(For details, call Anil: 9840059830)

