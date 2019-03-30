Home Cities Chennai

Two die after wall collapse in Chennai leather tannery

Two workers including a juvenile, who were cleaning a tank at a leather tannery at Pallavaram, died after the side wall collapsed, on Thursday night.

Published: 30th March 2019 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2019 04:25 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two workers including a juvenile, who were cleaning a tank at a leather tannery at Pallavaram, died after the side wall collapsed, on Thursday night.

Police said, Akram Ansari (17), Abith Hussain (24) and Ajay (25) from Jharkhand, were working in a leather tannery in Kannayiram street at Pammal near Pallavaram.

“On Thursday night, they were cleaning a tank which would be filled with chemicals used to wash the leather. At around 9.30pm, the side wall of the tank collapsed and fell on them. While Akram died on the spot, Hussain and Ajay were taken to Chromepet Government hospital,” said a police officer.

Later on Friday early morning, Hussain was shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital where he died of cardiac arrest since he had consumed some of the chemicals that fell over him, said the police.
The Shankar Nagar police registered a case and further investigations are on. 

