Cameras and accessories worth Rs 10 lakhs stolen from studio in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around Rs 10 lakh worth four cameras and accessories were stolen from a photo studio in the city on Friday night. Police said, Gunasekaran (45) owns a photo studio at a complex building at Rajiv Gandhi Salai at Perungudi.

On Friday night, he had closed the shop and gone home. On Saturday morning, when he came to the shop, he found it burgled, where four costly cameras along with some of the accessories, were stolen from the shop. The stolen materials include four cameras worth Rs 2 lakh, flash lights, lenses and photo frames. Thoraipakkam police registered a case.