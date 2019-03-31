Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Plan to link ECR and OMR to ease city traffic under consideration

The authorities will study on a fast-developing area in the Chennai Metropolitan Area which needs good accessibility and connectivity within and beyond.

East Coast Road

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ease traffic congestion and evolve efficient connectivity between Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) and East Coast Road (ECR), the State is considering a proposal for study on improving the road linkage between the two roads.

It is learnt that the Centre For Urbanisation, Buildings and Environment has submitted a proposal to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority wherein a 59 square kilometer area will be taken up. The project area considered for the study is the strip development between OMR and ECR extending to approximately 1,000 metres on the respective side of OMR and ECR till shoreline and 1,000 metre north of Thiruvanmiyur and 1,000 metre south of Chennai Metropolitan Area boundary at Navallur.

The study area is a fast-developing area in the Chennai Metropolitan Area which needs good accessibility and connectivity within and beyond. It has proximity to the developed localities along the OMR, IT hubs, bus terminals, railway stations and proposed metro stations and institutions.

Sources said the proposal comes in the wake of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) showing keen interest in improving the road linkage between OMR and ECR which are two important roads catering to major employment and residential area of southern part of Chennai Metropolitan Area.

Currently, limited connectivity between these two important roads results in extended detours, longer travel time and traffic congestion in the areas served by roads. The project was considered by CMDA as southern Chennai was poised to grow in the coming years and the expected corridor is poised for further growth. The area is residential, mixed use and industrial and is earmarked as IT corridor area in the Second Master Plan. 

Interestingly, Express, quoting sources, stated last year that the State Planning department had mooted a proposal to develop a satellite city on the southern suburbs like that in Pune and Kolkata to decongest Chennai. 

Sources then indicated that the State government is working on a proposal to develop a satellite city on 500 hectares to 1,000 hectares, in the south of Chennai towards Chengalpet. It is learnt that the proposed linkages between the two roads will involve a crossing over Buckingham Canal which flows longitudinally from North to South parallel to and in between OMR and ECR.

