Home Cities Chennai

Chennai police hunt for man who escaped with 6.25 kg gold

Police have launched a hunt for a man who allegedly escaped with gold biscuits, weighing about 6.25 kg, from a goldsmith shop at Park Town, within a week after he joined work.  

Published: 31st March 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Malabar Gold

Image used for representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a man who allegedly escaped with gold biscuits, weighing about 6.25 kg, from a goldsmith shop at Park Town, within a week after he joined work. The incident occurred on March 25. The owner Sukash Bhatnagar lodged a complaint at Elephant Gate police station on Friday since his efforts to nab the offender himself turned futile.

“The wanted person, Rahul, had joined the goldsmith shop only on March 20. While Rahul went missing on the evening of March 25, Sukash found that 6.25 kg gold had also disappeared from his shop. He launched a hunt for Rahul, but in vain,” said a police source.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage showed Rahul running on the streets with a plastic bag in his hand.
Though a senior police officer claimed that no such complaint came to their notice, sources from the police station said that special teams have rushed to Madhya Pradesh in search of Rahul. Further probe is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Police Chennai gold robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp