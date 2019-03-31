Chennai police hunt for man who escaped with 6.25 kg gold

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a man who allegedly escaped with gold biscuits, weighing about 6.25 kg, from a goldsmith shop at Park Town, within a week after he joined work. The incident occurred on March 25. The owner Sukash Bhatnagar lodged a complaint at Elephant Gate police station on Friday since his efforts to nab the offender himself turned futile.

“The wanted person, Rahul, had joined the goldsmith shop only on March 20. While Rahul went missing on the evening of March 25, Sukash found that 6.25 kg gold had also disappeared from his shop. He launched a hunt for Rahul, but in vain,” said a police source.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage showed Rahul running on the streets with a plastic bag in his hand.

Though a senior police officer claimed that no such complaint came to their notice, sources from the police station said that special teams have rushed to Madhya Pradesh in search of Rahul. Further probe is on.