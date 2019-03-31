Home Cities Chennai

Lawyer booked for attacking policeman on Egmore court premises in Chennai

After recieving a complaint from a person who was attacked by a lawyer at the court premises,  the police personnel went to the court to inquire.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A lawyer from the Egmore court who allegedly attacked and tore the uniform of a policeman on the court premises was booked by the Chennai City police on Friday. Police said, Desingu Raja (51), a Special Sub Inspector of police attached to the Egmore station, received a complaint from one Vasikaran, who had gone to Egmore and was attacked by a lawyer at the court premises. 

“When the police personnel went to the court to inquire, lawyer Gnanam who is practising law in the Egmore court, picked up an argument with him, claiming that the police should not enter the court and that he will take care of the problem with Vasikaran,” said a police officer. 

In the melee, Gnanam had attacked the policeman and eventually tore the pocket of the uniform. 
Meanwhile, the other police personnel reached the spot and pacified the duo. The Egmore police booked the lawyer under three sections including stopping a government servant from carrying out the duty and making death threats. Further investigations are on.

