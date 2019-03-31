Man stabs wife to death in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just three months after wedding, a 24-year-old man stabbed to death his wife in front of her mother at Nesapakkam on Saturday. Differences between the couple were stated to be the reason for the incident, police said. Police arrested the man.

Arun Kumar from Tindivanam worked as an electrician in the city, police said. He developed a relationship with Sandhya(20), a neighbour, four years ago. Their wedding was solemnised by their parents three months ago after they eloped.

While the couple stayed at Nesapakkam a few streets away from the house of Sandhya’s parents, police said the couple often fought between themselves.

“Two days ago, a quarrel erupted between them and since Arunkumar beat Sandhya, the house owner informed Sandhya’s mother Saritha. Saritha took her daughter home,” police said. On Saturday, Arun Kumar went to Sandhya’s house around 11 am and asked her to come with him. Since she refused, he allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen and neck. She died on the spot. KK Nagar police arrested Arunkumar and filed a case.

65-yr-old doctor arrested in Coimbatore for making sexual advances to woman

COIMBATORE: A 65-year-old doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making sexual advances to a woman who visited his clinic along with her mother in Coimbatore. According to the police, the 26-year-old women took her mother to a kidney specialist clinic near Anna statue junction at Avinashi road, for treatment recently. The said doctor allegedly inappropriately touched the daughter instead of the patient, and asked if her mother felt any pain in those body spots claiming to diagnose the issue. “Based on the victim’s complaint, Gandhipuram All women police registered a case against the doctor under the sections of 354(a) and Section 4 of TN prohibition of women harassment Act.

6 arrested for robbing construction workers of Rs 10,000 and cellphones

CHENNAI: Six persons, including a juvenile, who allegedly robbed three construction workers at Perungudi here were arrested on Saturday. Police said Pasupathi (25), Mariappan (23) and Renu (23), all natives of Tiruchy, were working as construction workers at Perungudi. On Wednesday, six men on three motorcycles threatened the trio at the construction site and robbed them of Rs 10,000 and three cellphones, said police. Police registered a case and arrested the men – identified as K Ganesan (24), K Balaji (22), S Manikandan (22), K Mohana Krishnan (28), K Anandan (26) and a 17-year-old. Police seized around Rs 6,000 and two knives. The arrested were remanded to judicial custody.