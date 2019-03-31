Home Cities Chennai

Man stabs wife to death in Chennai

In another cases, a 65-year-old doctor arrested in Coimbatore for making sexual advances to woman and six were arrested for robbing construction workers of  Rs 10,000 and cellphones in Chennai.

Published: 31st March 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just three months after wedding, a 24-year-old man stabbed to death his wife in front of her mother at Nesapakkam on Saturday. Differences between the couple were stated to be the reason for the incident, police said. Police arrested the man.

Arun Kumar from Tindivanam worked as an electrician in the city, police said. He developed a relationship with Sandhya(20), a neighbour, four years ago. Their wedding was solemnised by their parents three months ago after they eloped.

While the couple stayed at Nesapakkam a few streets away from the house of Sandhya’s parents, police said the couple often fought between themselves.

“Two days ago, a quarrel erupted between them and since Arunkumar beat Sandhya, the house owner informed Sandhya’s mother Saritha. Saritha took her daughter home,” police said. On Saturday, Arun Kumar went to Sandhya’s house around 11 am and asked her to come with him. Since she refused, he allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen and neck. She died on the spot. KK Nagar police arrested Arunkumar and filed a case.

65-yr-old doctor arrested in Coimbatore for making sexual advances to woman

COIMBATORE: A 65-year-old doctor was arrested on Saturday for allegedly making sexual advances to a woman who visited his clinic along with her mother in Coimbatore. According to the police, the 26-year-old women took her mother to a kidney specialist clinic near Anna statue junction at Avinashi road, for treatment recently. The said doctor allegedly inappropriately touched the daughter instead of the patient, and asked if her mother felt any pain in those body spots claiming to diagnose the issue. “Based on the victim’s complaint, Gandhipuram All women police registered a case against the doctor under the sections of 354(a) and Section 4 of TN prohibition of women harassment Act.

6 arrested for robbing construction workers of  Rs 10,000 and cellphones

CHENNAI: Six persons, including a juvenile, who allegedly robbed three construction workers at Perungudi here were arrested on Saturday.  Police said Pasupathi (25), Mariappan (23) and Renu (23), all natives of Tiruchy, were working as construction workers at Perungudi. On Wednesday, six men on three motorcycles threatened the trio at the construction site and robbed them of Rs 10,000 and three cellphones, said police. Police registered a case and arrested the men – identified as K Ganesan (24), K Balaji (22), S Manikandan (22), K Mohana Krishnan (28), K Anandan (26) and a 17-year-old. Police seized around Rs 6,000 and two knives. The arrested were remanded to judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai police Chennai murder Chennai crime Coimbatore police tamil nadu police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp