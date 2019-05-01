Chennai among top 100 cities for startups

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s another feather in the cap for Chennai, for being ranked among the top 100 cities in the world for startups, which also has Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, according to StartupBlink, a global startup ecosystem map with tens of thousands of registered startups, coworking spaces and accelerators.

As per the rating system, which evaluates IT data from startups, accelerators and coworking spaces registered on IT platforms and aims to identify the cities with the strongest startup ecosystems, Bengaluru is ranked 11th just behind Moscow, which is ranked 10th, followed by New Delhi (14), Mumbai (29), Chennai (74) and Hyderabad (75).

The report says that while Moscow moved up from 14th position in 2017 to 10th position, Bengaluru moved from 21st position to 11th position, bypassing cities such as Tokyo, Paris and Hong Kong. Chennai and Hyderabad moved more than 100 positions up in comparison with 2017.

San Francisco has been crowned the world’s best city for startups. The list features more than 1000 cities in 100 countries. At number two on the list is New York, followed by London at number three.

There are more than 4,500 startups in Moscow, according to the Moscow Agency of Innovations, which provided statistics, expert and analytical information to the Ranking. “Moscow boasts of a developed innovation ecosystem, which is growing rapidly,”says Alexei Parabuchev, CEO of Moscow Agency of Innovations.

Head of Centre for Indian Studies of Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Tatiana Shaumyan calls for Indian and Russian cities to exchange experience in the field of innovation. “Moscow and Bengaluru shall be proud of going head-to-head in such a prestigious rating,” she said. “Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are centres of high technology industry. I am sure that Moscow is willing to share experience with Indian cities,” she added.

