Home Cities Chennai

Chennai among top 100 cities for startups

San Francisco has been crowned the world’s best city for startups.

Published: 01st May 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Central Railway station

Chennai Central Railway station. (File Photo | Kajol Rustagi)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s another feather in the cap for Chennai, for being ranked among the top 100 cities in the world for startups, which also has Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, according to StartupBlink, a global startup ecosystem map with tens of thousands of registered startups, coworking spaces and accelerators.

As per the rating system, which evaluates IT data from startups, accelerators and coworking spaces registered on IT platforms and aims to identify the cities with the strongest startup ecosystems, Bengaluru is ranked 11th just behind Moscow, which is ranked 10th, followed by New Delhi (14), Mumbai (29), Chennai (74) and Hyderabad (75).  

The report says that while Moscow moved up from 14th position in 2017 to 10th position, Bengaluru moved from 21st position to 11th position, bypassing cities such as Tokyo, Paris and Hong Kong. Chennai and Hyderabad moved more than 100 positions up in comparison with 2017.

San Francisco has been crowned the world’s best city for startups. The list features more than 1000 cities in 100 countries. At number two on the list is New York, followed by London at number three.
There are more than 4,500 startups in Moscow, according to the Moscow Agency of Innovations, which provided statistics, expert and analytical information to the Ranking. “Moscow boasts of a developed innovation ecosystem, which is growing rapidly,”says Alexei Parabuchev, CEO of Moscow Agency of Innovations.

Head of Centre for Indian Studies of Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Tatiana Shaumyan calls for Indian and Russian cities to exchange experience in the field of innovation. “Moscow and Bengaluru shall be proud of going head-to-head in such a prestigious rating,” she said. “Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad are centres of high technology industry. I am sure that Moscow is willing to share experience with Indian cities,” she added.

The rating system evaluates IT data from startups, accelerators and coworking spaces registered on IT platforms and aims to identify the cities with the strongest startup ecosystems. The rating methodology considers the number and quality of startups, infrastructure, business climate and public support for innovation.The previous StartupBlink Startup Ecosystem Ranking was published in November 2017.

Bengaluru top Indian city
In the rankings, Bengaluru takes the 11th spot just behind Moscow, which is ranked 10th, followed by New Delhi (14), Mumbai (29), Chennai (74) and Hyderabad (75)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Startups chennai top 100 cities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp