Commuters irked as Chennai Metro Rail strike continues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail services were disrupted for the second consecutive day after 250 permanent employees prolonged their strike on Tuesday. Till 1.30 pm, services from Central to Airport via Egmore were suspended as station and train controllers joined the strike. Metro Rail officials said that train services were running as per schedule from Tuesday afternoon and will continue to operate on time on Wednesday too.

As permanent employees who worked as station and train controllers joined the strike, it is learnt that all services between Chennai Central and Airport, were delayed by 20-25 minutes on Tuesday. Their posts were filled in temporarily by outsourced contract workers. Due to the unannounced delay, angered commuters clashed with contract workers in Alandur, Ashok Nagar and Airport stations on late Monday night.

“As untrained outsourced workers have been put in charge, it took nearly three hours to reach Washermanpet from Airport on Monday night. Even after services were started again on Tuesday, there was only one train every 25 minutes as opposed to the usual seven minutes. Usually 36 trains are operated but due to lack of staff, only six are running,” said one of the employees on strike.

During talks with the labour commissioner and metro rail officials, employees said they will withdraw their strike if the eight dismissed employees were reinstated. Also, protesting employees had filed a complaint with Koyambedu police station against a metro rail official for allegedly manhandling them during the protest on Monday at the head office.

”A 50-year-old station controller was slapped by one of the officials when he wanted to join the protest. Now they are falsely accusing us of manhandling them. When we met the labour commissioner, he said that metro rail’s action of dismissing employees while the issue was in the court, was not legal,” said another employee.

Chennai Metro Rail in a statement said that services were suspended because 15 employees went into the main operation control centre and damaged the signal equipment on Monday evening. “These employees attacked one of the staff members and caused damaged to the main equipments needed for train operations. We have filed a complaint against them. This has caused financial loss to CMRL and inconvenience to passengers,” said the statement.

‘Address demands’

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin and K Balakrishnan, CPM State secretary, have urged the Chennai Metro Rail Limited to address the demands of its employees. Stalin, posted on his Twitter handle, “It is sad that CMRL has forced its employees to stage a protest. I urge it to address the demands of employees without affecting the public.”