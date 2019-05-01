Home Cities Chennai

Commuters irked as Chennai Metro Rail strike continues

Services affected as 250 permanent staff prolong stir; plaint filed against official.

Published: 01st May 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro employees on strike in front of the Labour Commissioner’s office at Kuralagam building near the high court on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail services were disrupted for the second consecutive day after 250 permanent employees prolonged their strike on Tuesday. Till 1.30 pm, services from Central to Airport via Egmore were suspended as station and train controllers joined the strike. Metro Rail officials said that train services were running as per schedule from Tuesday afternoon and will continue to operate on time on Wednesday too.

As permanent employees who worked as station and train controllers joined the strike, it is learnt that all services between Chennai Central and Airport, were delayed by 20-25 minutes on Tuesday. Their posts were filled in temporarily by outsourced contract workers. Due to the unannounced delay, angered commuters clashed with contract workers in Alandur, Ashok Nagar and Airport stations on late Monday night. 

“As untrained outsourced workers have been put in charge, it took nearly three hours to reach Washermanpet from Airport on Monday night. Even after services were started again on Tuesday, there was only one train every 25 minutes as opposed to the usual seven minutes. Usually 36 trains are operated but due to lack of staff, only six are running,” said one of the employees on strike.

During talks with the labour commissioner and metro rail officials, employees said they will withdraw their strike if the eight dismissed employees were reinstated. Also, protesting employees had filed a complaint with Koyambedu police station against a metro rail official for allegedly manhandling them during the protest on Monday at the head office.

”A 50-year-old station controller was slapped by one of the officials when he wanted to join the protest. Now they are falsely accusing us of manhandling them. When we met the labour commissioner, he said that metro rail’s action of dismissing employees while the issue was in the court, was not legal,” said another employee.

Chennai Metro Rail in a statement said that services were suspended because 15 employees went into the main operation control centre and damaged the signal equipment on Monday evening. “These employees attacked one of the staff members and caused damaged to the main equipments needed for train operations. We have filed a complaint against them. This has caused financial loss to CMRL and inconvenience to passengers,” said the statement.

‘Address demands’
Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin and K Balakrishnan, CPM State secretary, have urged the Chennai Metro Rail Limited to address the demands of its employees. Stalin, posted on his Twitter handle, “It is sad that CMRL has forced its employees to stage a protest. I urge it to address the demands of employees without affecting the public.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Metro Rail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp