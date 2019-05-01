Home Cities Chennai

Five women officers from Kyrgyzstan undergo training in Officers Training Academy

For the first time in the history of Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, five women officers from Kyrgyzstan took part in a three-week cooperation programme of the Indian armed forces.

Published: 01st May 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army personnel training women officers from Kyrgyzstan at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in the history of Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, five women officers from Kyrgyzstan took part in a three-week cooperation programme of the Indian armed forces.The team of five women officers reached Chennai on April 15 to take part in the three-week Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme which ensures close relationship and reinforcing of bilateral ties between India and Kyrgyzstan.

“The Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai is one of the premier military academies in the world, being the only academy in South Asia to train women officers for India and other friendly foreign countries,” said instructor captain Radhika Jaggi, who is in charge of training of the women cadets in the academy.The five women officers in the ranks of Lieutenant Colonels to Colonel have served in the Kyrgyzstan armed forces with service of 7-17 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Officers Training Academy Kyrgyzstan women officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp