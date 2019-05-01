Five women officers from Kyrgyzstan undergo training in Officers Training Academy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the first time in the history of Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai, five women officers from Kyrgyzstan took part in a three-week cooperation programme of the Indian armed forces.The team of five women officers reached Chennai on April 15 to take part in the three-week Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation programme which ensures close relationship and reinforcing of bilateral ties between India and Kyrgyzstan.

“The Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai is one of the premier military academies in the world, being the only academy in South Asia to train women officers for India and other friendly foreign countries,” said instructor captain Radhika Jaggi, who is in charge of training of the women cadets in the academy.The five women officers in the ranks of Lieutenant Colonels to Colonel have served in the Kyrgyzstan armed forces with service of 7-17 years.