Government seeks CMDA’s ATR on Rs 52-crore finance impropriety

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government has asked the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to submit action taken report (ATR) to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over remedial measures being taken to curb financial impropriety in the department. It is learnt that `52 crore was withdrawn from the CMDA account under flood alleviation measures without any Government Order on March 31, 1999. This issue was highlighted in the 41st Report of Committee on Public Accounts (2016-18).

The PAC is a committee in the legislature, which studies public audits, invites ministers and permanent secretaries or other ministry officials for questioning, and issues a report containing its findings subsequent to a government budget audit.

The Public Accounts Committeehad noted that an amount of `51.56 crore was credited to the account of the CMDA on March 31, 1999 for the project ‘Flood alleviation measures and Improvement to Storm water Drainage system’ by availing an interest-bearing loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and the amount was credited based on the draft minutes of a review meeting held on February 1999 without government orders.

During deposition before the committee, the deputy secretary (Budget), Finance department, agreed to furnish the reply which has, till now, not been finalised, the PAC said in its report.It is learnt that the financial committee wanted to know the remedial measures being taken by the CMDA to avoid such trends in the future and that the state government is seeking an ATR from the CMDA so that it could be put before the Assembly secretariat.