Labour Day wishes extended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Governor Banwarilal Purohit extended his May Day wishes ‘to all those who toil day and night for the welfare of the nation, our State and its people’ - in a statement on Tuesday. “The Celebration of May Day is the occasion when the nation salutes the contribution of Working class and takes pride in their work and labour,” the statement said.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “No one can deny that the present world has been created due to the hard work of labourers - the work of employees, which has been discharged by them for the development of country. I extend May Day wishes to them.”

MK Stalin, DMK president, said”On behalf of DMK, I extend my wishes to the labour community on May 1 when it got the rights after sacrificing a lot. And the DMK regime has done a lot for the welfare of the labour community.”

In addition, the CPM, CPI, Dr S Ramadoss, PMK founder, GK Vasan, TMC (Moopanar) president, Vijayakanth, founder president of DMDK, Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK, Thol Thirumavalavan, president, VCK, ER Eswaran, general secretary, KMDK and other leaders, have extended their May day wishes to the labour community.