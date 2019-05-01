Home Cities Chennai

Pollution: Sewage flowing freely into Keelkattalai surplus canal?

Had cyclone ‘Fani’ descended on Chennai as was initially expected, residents of Sunnambu Kolathur would have had sewage overflowing into their houses. 

Published: 01st May 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

The surplus canal covered in water hyacinth | NIRUPAMA VISWANATHAN

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Had cyclone ‘Fani’ descended on Chennai as was initially expected, residents of Sunnambu Kolathur would have had sewage overflowing into their houses. With the cut-and-cover project being implemented on the 200 feet radial road, officials have blocked the surplus canal from the Keelkattalai lake which is connected to the Narayanapuram lake. Although both lakes barely have any water now, this connecting canal is brimming with sewage. 

“There can be no clearer evidence that a large part of what fills the lake is sewage. Ironically, both lakes are dry but the interconnecting canal is full,” said a resident of BKR Nagar who did not want to be named. 
Time and again, residents have lodged complaints of specific sewage inflows. After repeated complaints, some of these inflows have been blocked. “We lodged a complaint after we found that a famous builder has been letting sewage into this interconnecting canal. After we wrote to the Chief Minister’s cell, it was closed,” said J Sankar, a resident of Kagithapuram. 

However, closing the inflows on a case-by-case basis has clearly not worked. Once the work for the cut-and-cover project is completed, the canal will be unblocked and the sewage will reach the Narayanapuram lake and eventually, when it rains, to the Pallikaranai marshlands. 

“If there is no sewage, what is filling up the canal? It is only a few weeks ago that the water hyacinth was cleared from the canal but it has reappeared across the length and breadth of the canal because they thrive on sewage,” Sankar added. 

When contacted, PWD officials said that they were fully aware of the sewage problem. However, they said, it was up to the city Corporation in Pallikaranai and Pallavaram municipality to block sewage inlets from apartments. “We have written to the local bodies numerous times. The sewage is let into the storm water drains and reaches the waterbodies. There is also no sewage treatment plant in the entire stretch,” said the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fani Keelkattalai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp