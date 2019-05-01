Six held for smuggling red sanders logs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people have been arrested and six others detained, for allegedly smuggling red sanders logs in two different incidents reported on Sunday. In the first incident, Chengalpet Town police nabbed six men from Vyasarpadi with the help of CCTV footage when they stole two pillars of red sanders from a 100-year-old house verandah at Chengalpet on Sunday.

Police said, the men worked in demolishing houses and had noted the red sander pillars in a house. The house is more than 100 years old and a portion was already in a dilapidated state.” On Sunday, the men came on three motorbikes, found nobody in the house and took away two red sanders pillars which were around 6 feet in height,” said a police officer.

The men took the pillars on their motorbikes which was recorded in a CCTV camera, installed 100 metres away from the house. Based on the footage, police arrested the six men hailing from Chengalpet. Police said, the men claimed they were jobless and hence decided to steal the red sanders.

In another incident, the city police arrested three people and seized around 200 kilograms of red sanders logs from them. The arrested were identified as Arun, 24, Nagaraj, 25, both from Redhills and Jegan, 26. On Sunday, while conducting a vehicle check at Redhills, they stopped Arun and Nagaraj who were on a bike. When the police were checking for the documents, they found a small knife with the duo. During questioning, they confessed to have smuggled red sanders from Andhra Pradesh. The logs were kept in Jegan’s shop.