Home Cities Chennai

Six held for smuggling red sanders logs

 Three people have been arrested and six others detained, for allegedly smuggling red sanders logs in two different incidents reported on Sunday.

Published: 01st May 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people have been arrested and six others detained, for allegedly smuggling red sanders logs in two different incidents reported on Sunday. In the first incident, Chengalpet Town police nabbed six men from Vyasarpadi with the help of CCTV footage when they stole two pillars of red sanders from a 100-year-old house verandah at Chengalpet on Sunday.

Police said, the men worked in demolishing houses and had noted the red sander pillars in a house. The house is more than 100 years old and a portion was already in a dilapidated state.” On Sunday, the men came on three motorbikes, found nobody in the house and took away two red sanders pillars which were around 6 feet in height,” said a police officer.

The men took the pillars on their motorbikes which was recorded in a CCTV camera, installed 100 metres away from the house. Based on the footage, police arrested the six men hailing from Chengalpet. Police said, the men claimed they were jobless and hence decided to steal the red sanders.

In another incident, the city police arrested three people and seized around 200 kilograms of red sanders logs from them. The arrested were identified as Arun, 24, Nagaraj, 25, both from Redhills and Jegan, 26. On Sunday, while conducting a vehicle check at Redhills, they stopped Arun and Nagaraj who were on a bike. When the police were checking for the documents, they found a small knife with the duo.  During questioning,  they confessed to have smuggled red sanders from Andhra Pradesh. The logs were kept in Jegan’s shop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp