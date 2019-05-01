Home Cities Chennai

Worker buried under 540 tonnes of fruits at godown rescued after 13-hour struggle in Chennai

The accident happened at a private cold storage godown where the compartments are made of asbestos and thick sheets, making it one of the risky operations for the fire service personnel.

Published: 01st May 2019 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers at the private cold storage godown in Avadi. (Photo | EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old migrant worker buried under 540 tonnes of fruits and iron was rescued by the fire-fighters at Avadi after an almost 13-hour struggle. The accident happened at a private cold storage godown where the compartments are made of asbestos and thick sheets, making it one of the risky operations for the fire service personnel. Police said Arif (23) from Uttar Pradesh and Jaarol (24) from Assam along with brothers Shayadul Haq (24) and Hayadul Haq (21) from Assam were working at KRK Cold Storage at Mettupalayam at Avadi.

Rescuers at the private cold storage
godown in Avadi | Express

“Around 7 pm, the four workers were inside the godown arranging the newly arrived imported fruits. While Jaarol was placing the boxes in the iron racks with the lift fork, it accidentally knocked down one of the racks.

In the melee, all racks collapsed one after another and all four men were buried inside the compartment,” said P Saravanan, District Fire Officer (Chennai Suburban Division).

“Around 35 fire service personnel from Avadi, Ambattur and Poonamallee were deployed at the spot. On an average, one rack weighed around one tonne,” said K Siva Sankaran, Fire Station Officer from Avadi.

“I have worked in Moulivakkam building collapse and was involved in a few other difficult operations. But this one was very challenging,” said Saravanan, who was present at the spot until the man was rescued.

“If we broke the side of the compartment, the entire 540 tonne cargo might fall on Hayadul, crushing him to death. Hence we decided to make a secondary exit with an earthmover through the shop adjacent to the godown,” said Saravanan.“After the exit was made, the boxes were to be removed one by one manually. Only around 5 am, realising that the fire personnel were near him, he started making noises.... Hayadul was very fortunate. He was saved because the iron racks dashed against one another and he was sitting under the rack.”

leg injury
Only Hayadul’s leg was injured and he was admitted in the Poona-mallee govern-ment hospital. Police have registered a case based on a complaint by godown owner Suresh

