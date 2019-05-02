Food from the heart 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ask Nikhil Moturi what he does for fun and he quickly responds, “Cooking, experimenting, and all things to do with food.” Nikhil, owner of Crimson Chakra, a restaurant that was launched around eight years ago, moved to the US in 1998 to pursue his BA in Conflict Mediation and Masters in International Relations and Political Science, University of California Irvine. He quit his job and moved to Chennai in 2008 to find his second calling in the food industry. The foodie-cum-restaurateur talks to us about his different experiences with food and running a successful chain in the industry.

Tell us about the legacy behind Crimson Chakra.

The building is our 60-year-old ancestral home. My grandfather Moturi Satyanarayana is well-known as one of the pioneer MPs of free India and the founder secretary of Hindi Prachar Sabha. He initiated the Hindi Movement in Tamil Nadu. Eminent freedom fighters have graced their presence on the premises. The property was built in 1949. It retains its old charm, sturdy walls and garden area (that has been slightly modified).

How has the brand evolved now?

Crimson foods spread its wings into other avenues of the food industry. The innovative live counters come highly recommended with barbeque grills. We do corporate catering, outdoor activities, pop-up and private parties. The recipe for success lies in its ability to present Indian and international food. Crimson on wheels is the latest buzz on the streets of the city serving specialised south Indian street food at the truck outlets. Community is our focus. Our private parties and candle light dinners are a specialty.

From the manager of operations to an entrepreneur — how has the shift been?

I am a first-generation entrepreneur in the family. Food has never been the criterion for my family members. It has been a drastic shift from a white to a blue-collar job. But I would prefer the satisfaction that comes from offering tasty food over long hours in a conference and pondering what went wrong. What I do now gives me a sense of accomplishment and happiness. I want to wake up, spend time in the kitchen, meet people and learn different things.

What do you do apart from work?

I am in the business of food always. First, it was understanding local food, then trying out comfort food, and healthy food after my baby girl was born. I am always updated about trends in the food industry. Even when I travel, I eat, meet the indigenous tribes and get to understand their local cuisines. Life always revolves around food.

What is your most memorable trip?

In 2007, I visited a Muslim area in Jaipur and tried out their delicacy called Nihari. It’s a mutton dish cooked in an earthen pot for hours together by a 95-year-old man as a part of the Eid celebration. I got to taste it at 6.30 am. Interacting with the old man about the cooking method was probably the finest experience. My job also gave me the opportunity to travel across Europe, Asia, and America to get a wide range of experience. I also lived with colleagues and friends from Japan, Vietnam and Bolivia. There’s so much to our food history. Good old days where I used to dole out quick recipes for friends who would crash at my apartment. I was one of the few employees who spent maximum money on eating outside...for the love of food.

What do you love about cooking and how has it helped you?

Cooking is a journey. It calms my mind in times of trouble. Currently, I’m experimenting with slow cooking. Five years back, I had no idea about south Indian cooking. Today I’m fascinated by local ingredients, the history of Indian food and how much it has travelled across the world. Earlier, I would go for sushi, now I’m open to experimenting south Indian flavours. But, to be honest, I’m not a great cook.

Do you have a success formula?

I’ve experienced the ebb and tide of ups and downs in my life. It’s 99 per cent work and one per cent luck for me, always. The success formula is straight forward business and being ethical.