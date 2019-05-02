Home Cities Chennai

Logistically speaking

This Chennai-based start-up creates a bridge between rural and urban India in its unique platform, Connect India

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Dia Rekhi 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When two distinguished people from different fields decide to collaborate, the results can be exceptional. The same is true of Connect India, the brainchild of LR Sridhar, popularly known as LRS in the logistics business, and social entrepreneur Vijay Mahajan, who is widely known as the father of rural livelihood promotion and microfinance in India.

They got together to establish Connect India with a vision to link rural India to urban India with logistics capability and create a Last Mile Distribution Platform that will enable a unique two-way logistics platform not to just provide urban products to rural consumers but also rural produce to urban India and to international markets. It was officially launched in September 2015 after an initial pilot with the likes of Amazon and Flipkart.

“When you work with communities, businesses rarely fail,” said Sridhar. “My dream is to create half-a-million jobs. I want to create entrepreneurs and empower the existing local entrepreneurs by bringing the business at their doorstep. The rural economy is the next big thing. In the next 10 years, the entire demand is going to be from the rural market so it is essential to have such a logistics system in place that caters to not only delivering products to the local market but also providing them with access to the urban and global market.” 

He went on to explain that the objective is not only last-mile delivery but rural to export (RE)-commerce origination by creating a high reliability yet affordable logistics platform and providing rural producers with access to distant markets and in the process, reduce the dependence on middlemen. This would also mean introducing small farmers and craftsmen to being adept with receiving orders and payments on their mobile phones. 

However, there are a number of challenges that come with last-mile delivery too. 
“There are too many players in the system,” he said. “There is absolutely no consolidation. What I’m proposing is that instead of four delivery boys from different companies delivering a package in the same pin code individually, all four companies can drop off packages at our centre and we do the last-mile delivery for all four companies. It saves time and resources and works out to be far more economical for everyone.” 

There is also a lot of disruption taking place in the system. Drone delivery is one of the topics that is discussed extensively by people in the sector, but Sridhar believes there is still time for that to catch up in India. 

“Disruption is taking place in the logistics industry at a rapid pace, but I think it is too early for us to see drone delivery catching up in India,” he said. “There are several reasons for that, the primary one being that there are a lot of restrictions in place for their usage. We are building an enterprise that is based on optimisation and rationalisation. We are trying to cut the layers off that make products expensive. As a result of us doing bulk deliveries, the cost of delivery will come down to the customer too. India is muddled with middlemen and we are trying to eliminate them by doing everything digitally which is beneficial for all.” 

One of the pillars of the Connect India model is brick and mortar stores. “This is a big boon for brick and mortar stores especially with the aggressive growth that is happening in the e-tailing business which is also impacting the small retail stores business,” he said. 
“The Connect India model is complementing rather than competing to create local employment. In the next three to five years, Connect India will create a network eco-system of over 1,00,000 entrepreneurs connecting every single village in the country touching 26,000+ pin codes, thus creating over 5,00,000 jobs.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp