Make this mobile app your go-to shopping directory

KV Navya By

Express News Service

Whether it is the purchase of vegetables, clothes or furniture, consumer shopping habits have changed drastically over the last few years, thanks to the explosion of e-commerce. But the predominance of online retail giants has driven numerous small businesses to extinction. In a move to address this issue, 35-year-old Prathapraj Sekar recently launched CTONSHOP (Come To Our Neighbourhood Shop) mobile application, which works like a directory that provides information about all the retail shops in the city including pushcart businesses.

In CTONSHOP, vendors can

D Sampathkumar

“I worked as a user experience designer for ten years, understanding public needs and providing solutions by using technology. Years of research about the growth of the online retail scene in India left me wondering about the retail outlets in the locality. When I interacted with the local vendors, I found that their reach and income had drastically reduced. So, I came up with the application in March,” said Prathapraj.

In the CTONSHOP app, there are three categories — Cart Shops for pushcart vendors, Hut Shops for thatched roof temporary shops and All Shops for vendors doing business in permanent structures.

“Shop name, phone number, address, payment modes accepted, home delivery option, number of branches, reviews and ratings are some of the points mentioned about the shop. Also, unlike other similar platforms that charge exorbitantly for registration, in CTONSHOP, shops can register for free,” said the budding entrepreneur.

Push-cart vendors, who don’t use a smartphone can give a missed call to 8838333479 and the team will visit the vendor and register it for him/her. The public can also suggest a shop to be registered by sending a the details of the shop on WhatsApp to the same number.” Also, registered shops can display information if they need staff or suppliers. “Through this, we aim at providing jobs to the locals, primarily people from the disabled and transgender communities,” said Prathap. The application can be downloaded on GooglePlay.