Police told to provide protection to Pachaiyappa’s Trust admin

Justice R Suresh Kumar gave an oral directive to this effect, while passing interim order on a plea from Justice Shanmugam, a former judge of the High Court, last week.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Chennai Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, to provide adequate police protection to Justice P Shanmugam, the interim administrator of the Pachaiyappa’s Trust.

According to petitioner, decisions were taken to initiate action against persons who had allegedly involved in forgery, misuse of official letter-heads and collection of rents without authority, at the college committee meetings on January 18 and April 15 last. 

Some persons in the guise of staging a demonstration, assembled in front of the trust office and instigated others to prevent the entry and functioning of the board officials on April 11 last. The Trust Estate Officer and the interim administrator lodged a complaint with Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner the same day.

