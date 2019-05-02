Recognise, accept, embrace your true self and overcome ego

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji By

Express News Service

Most of us, in some way or other, are ego personified. Aren’t we? It’s quite strange that in spite of being under the influence of ego, a majority refuses to accept it. Reason? Most of us don’t know the difference between our true self and our ego. In fact, we don’t even realise that there is a difference between the two. This is mainly because we identify ourselves as simply “me”, and it’s this mistake of ours that creates unnecessary suffering and emotional pain in our lives. Hence, it’s very critical to acknowledge that our true selves and our egos are separate.

Ego can become a great obstacle to our personal development without us even being aware of it. This is because it is a little difficult for most people to identify ego as most of the literature on it identifies symptoms like arrogance, stubbornness, fear of judgement fear of failure, amongst others, but it misses the key point. All of these elements have one core element in common: they only occur when you’re dependent on the external environment to feel the way you want to feel. When you rely on others perceptions to feel good, then you’re going to fear judgment, you’re going to fear failure, you’re going to fight to prove a point that you know is wrong, and you’re going to try and blame others for your situation. This is what’s at the core of ego — being dependent on the external environment to feel the way you want to feel.

History has shown how great civilisations, powerful dynasties, and empires have disappeared when they fell in the hands of egocentric, conceited and arrogant rulers. It is because of such ego or arrogance of the past and even many modern rulers that the saying “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely” was coined. The one who has ego always struggles for his/her survival. Such a person’s mind wants to think and make plans out of nothing, making an important “something” with a disturbing meaning. Remember, as long as there is a desire within us to be something, we will be experiencing ego. This is because desires work in future tense and while pursuing them, we forget about the necessity of living in the present.

We must not forget the fact that everything we do has a consequence. Hence, doing is merely a consequence of being. So, the moment we desire to do something in our lives...For example, to progress faster, to be more successful or to be something which we are not…from that very moment we stop enjoying and start struggling. So how does one tide over this complex paradox? Is it practically possible? Yes, by simply remaining in the consciousness of one’s role in the world drama as a detached observer, because the world drama is about natural consequences and not about individual desires.

Hence there is no need to make any effort as such, as every situation that occurs, has a completion by itself. But one must also understand the fact that achieving an ego-less stage is a journey in itself. Practically it takes just a second to realise it but, there are many karmic accounts to burn before we get there.

Mahatma Gandhi in his autobiography said: “Act like a trustee who, though having control over great possessions, regards not an iota of them as his own”. This stage can be achieved with humility as it gives us great ability to act and accomplish missions as a trustee and not with the feeling of ownership. This quality is a natural expression of someone whose ambitions are selfless and completely devoid of anger, greed, ego, lust, and attachment.

Remember, humility means an absence of anger, aggression, selfish motivation or a hidden agenda. It is in no way an act of subservience or weakness but the characteristic of strength and power. So, let’s try to be humble, sweet, polite with everyone and embark on a journey of being egoless by being aware of our true self, accepting what is right for the present and simply embracing change without any desire by being in one’s natural state of soul consciousness. Our ego is a part of our inner system and we can never be rid of it entirely...however, we can learn to recognise and overcome it by embracing our true self.