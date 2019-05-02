Home Cities Chennai

Time curbs on water lorries removed

The time restrictions for the water tanker lorries in the city have been relaxed by the Chennai City traffic police, considering the high demand of water by the residents.

Published: 02nd May 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The time restrictions for the water tanker lorries in the city have been relaxed by the Chennai City traffic police, considering the high demand of water by the residents.

A meeting was held between the senior police officers and owners of tanker lorries at the Chennai city police commissioner’s office, on Wednesday.

“In order to meet the demand of water during the summer season and to provide unrestricted water supply, the time restrictions imposed on the water tanker lorries of both, Metro Water and the private vehicles, were removed,” said the statement.

The water tanker lorries that ply on contract basis to Metro Water and the private tanker lorries, have a time curb during the peak hours mainly, from 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm. During this time, the vehicles are prohibited to ply on the city roads in order to avoid accidents, said a police officer.

“The tanker lorry owners were instructed to drive the vehicles safely. If the vehicles are found to violate the rules, necessary action will be taken,” said the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp