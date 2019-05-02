Time curbs on water lorries removed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The time restrictions for the water tanker lorries in the city have been relaxed by the Chennai City traffic police, considering the high demand of water by the residents.

A meeting was held between the senior police officers and owners of tanker lorries at the Chennai city police commissioner’s office, on Wednesday.

“In order to meet the demand of water during the summer season and to provide unrestricted water supply, the time restrictions imposed on the water tanker lorries of both, Metro Water and the private vehicles, were removed,” said the statement.

The water tanker lorries that ply on contract basis to Metro Water and the private tanker lorries, have a time curb during the peak hours mainly, from 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 9pm. During this time, the vehicles are prohibited to ply on the city roads in order to avoid accidents, said a police officer.

“The tanker lorry owners were instructed to drive the vehicles safely. If the vehicles are found to violate the rules, necessary action will be taken,” said the statement.