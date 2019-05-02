Time for a good sport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the weather gets warmer, CE lists six places where you can learn a new activity, cultivate a hobby and hang out with your friends

Fit Rock Arena

Your fingers grip the climbing hold as you sprawl your way to the top of the rock-climbing wall. With the safety belt and rope hoisting you in the air and soft cushions below, the task is not only safe but also a unique way to stay fit. Founders Shyam Sundar Manoharan and Satya Naraya Prasad opened their Pallikaranai branch in 2016 to promote climbing in the city. They later opened branches in Mandavali and Thoraipakkam in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Mandaveli branch offers yoga and bouldering classes, Pallikaranai branch offers gym and sport climbing facilities, and Thoraipakkam branch has bouldering, speed climbing and sport climbing. “Rock climbing is a total body workout. You use calves, thigh, glutes and core,” said Shyam.

Madras Wheelers Skatepark

One can see children and adults cruising about on skateboards, roller skates, kickscooters and BMX cycles at this skatepark which is the first of its kind in the city. Started in July last year, it was built in collaboration with Bengaluru-based HolyStoked Collective. It all started when Saikrishna Tej Reddy, proprietor of the Madras Wheelers Skatepark’s son picked up a skateboard and started loving the sport. When the proprietor started researching on where he could send his son to learn more, he found no options in the city.

That was when he decided to build his own skatepark, replete with rails and ramps. The skatepark has different packages to cater to a wide spectrum of people. “We have the general tariff which is `200 for an hour and `300 for two hours. It is for people to get a feel of the sport and the place. This includes free training as well,” Reddy said. “If they don’t have their own skateboards, they can rent a skateboard or kickscooter for `50 per hour and a BMX Bicycle for `100 per hour.” The skatepark also provides membership for `2,000 a month. This warrants unlimited usage of the park. Further, there are coaching classes and summer camps going on currently for skateboarding and roller skating.

Mission Academy of Shooting Sports

Affiliated to the Tamil Nadu shooting association (TNSA) and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), Mission Academy of Shooting Sports is a place to learn and practice air pistol and air rifle shooting. The academy has an indoor AC shooting range, two hybrid score electronic targets, six normal targets at a distance of 10 metres, eight lanes and gas cylinders as well. Amateurs and professionals can practice too. They have a pre-booking option for those who come to practice. Beginners are given individual attention by the coaches, provided with a rifle, headband, ear muffs and blinders. Shooters aged from 10 years old to 60 years old come to the academy. The recommended age is 10 years and above.

Soapy Football Arena

Started in 2016, Soapy Football Arena in Nungambakkam gives a twist to classic, old football. The rules remain the same but in place of turf, there is a soapy surface to play on, and people have to play barefoot. The charges are on a per hour basis with a maximum of 10- 12 people per session. You will be provided with a helmet and a wrist band. You can slip, kick and have fun! If you are worried about your clothes getting wet with soap, carry some spare clothes. There are changing rooms and a shower facility as well. Energy drinks, soft drinks and juices are also available. This place sees four-year-olds to 40-year-olds come in for an hour or two to enjoy to their heart’s content. This game is not recommended for those above 40 years of age, pregnant women and people suffering from back problems, fractures, heart conditions and motion sickness. Children are to be supervised by adults. They also follow a strict guideline which ensures that the players are within the mentioned height and weight limits. Make sure to book your slots before coming so that you don’t miss the fun.

YMCA Archery Academy

Started three to four years back, this academy offers beginner- and professional-level training to its students. Not restricting itself to students alone, this academy is open to anyone who has a tedious schedule and wants to do something productive. Neela Krishnan is the mastermind behind this academy. The coach teaches everything — from the basics of how to hold a bow to aiming for the bull’s eye. Students of this academy have won state- and national-level awards like the CBSE championship and SAGI championship. They also get a lot of international exposure. Recurve bow, compound bow and Indian bow are some of the lessons taught at this professional category.

Nassaa Uth Hub

Located between Thalapakatti Biryani and BOATS near the Besant Nagar Beach, it is hard to miss out on the four-storied Nasaaa Uth Hub with bright lights and huge letters which read ‘STOP. REFRESH. REPEAT.’ Started in 2017, Nassaa Uth Hub is an all-in-one indoor, rooftop gaming and entertainment zone. The ground floor has arcade games for tiny tots like candy machines, bouncing castle, bowling, trampoline and Spin ‘n’ Win. The first floor has VR experiences, PC gaming, Xbox, car simulations, flight simulations and a cricket simulator. The third floor has an exclusive space for a four-lane bowling alley and billiards studio, and the terrace is home to an artificial turf futsal ground which can be arranged to play either cricket or football. Pre-booking for playing on the rooftop is recommended. The crowd pullers are bowling, zombie VR experiences and PC games. Apart from this, one can enjoy lip-smacking food in the food court on the second floor. They have a space for surprise birthday parties as well. Tournaments for gaming and football are in the pipeline with another branch opening in ECR soon.