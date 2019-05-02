Vignesh bowls ICI RC to victory over YSCA A

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Man of the Match Vignesh’s 3/23 helped ICI RC defeat YSCA A by two wickets in the inaugural match of the 50th All-India YSCA Trophy tournament on Wednesday. Former India cricketer VV Kumar inaugurated the event.

Brief scores: YSCA A 125 in 29 ovs (V Naveen Kumar 42; Vignesh 3/23) lost to ICI RC 129/8 in 28.4 ovs (Kumar 45; Chris Manlin 3/25).

Vishal stars in ICF win

M Vishal’s 111 saw ICF Sports Association put on 254/8 and beat IOB by 38 runs in their TNCA Second

Division Plate Group match.

Brief scores (Second Division Plate): ICF Sports Association 254/8 in 50 ovs (M Vishal 111; KPS Rahul 4/44) bt Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 216 in 45.4 ovs (Abhishek M Hegde 109, Andimani Ganga Pradeep 48; AH Mohamed Suhail 3/17). Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 185/5 in 50 ovs (D Sudhan 80; G Surender 3/22) lost to SPIC Recreation Club 187/5 in 34 ovs (G Udaya Prakash 93). Triplicane Sports Club 211 in 49.5 ovs (MS Promoth 35, Gowjith Subash 35; Rohan S Kunnummel 3/42) lost to United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 212/6 in 45.4 ovs (D Prashanth Prabhu 70, Ch Jitendra Kumar 43 n.o, MK Siva Kumar 39; Saurabh Kumar 4/23).

Bipin sparkles

Riding on Bipin’s unbeaten 52, Reddy CA defeated HFCA by seven wickets in the final of the Friends Academy U-12 inter-academy cricket tournament.

Brief scores: HFCA 127/9 in 20 ovs (Atul 44, Santosh 32, Vignesh 30; Vikram 4/12, Akash 3/18) lost to Reddy CA 128/3 in 19.2 ovs (Bipin 52 n.o, Vikram 34, Bavesh 30). Special Awards: Best batsman: Vijay (HFCA). Best bowler: Vikram (Reddy CA). Best all-rounder: Pragadeeshwaran (HFCA). Promising cricketers: S Sarvesh (YMCA), Akash (Reddy CA).

YSCA beat Ashok Leyland

Ravikumar’s 67-ball 96 and Sashanth’s 5/41 enabled YSCA to beat Ashok Leyland by 29 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league-cum-knockout tournament. Ravikumar and S Daniel put on 119 runs for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: YSCA 184/9 in 30 ovs (Ravikumar 96, S Daniel 38; Prakash 3/30, Lakshmanan 3/58) bt Ashok Leyland 155 in 27.2 ovs (Praveen 35, Pushparaj 31; Sashanth 5/41); MoM: Sashanth. Servion Global Solutions 210/6 in 30 ovs (Rajan 75, Kiran 48; Dilli Babu 3/60, Praveen 3/33) bt Royal Enfield 134 in 26.2 ovs (VV Manjunath 4/38); MoM: Rajan.

All-round show by Satish

D Satish Kumar starred with both bat and ball for Valavanur CC, as his 69 and 3/45 helped his team beat Sunny Sachin CC by 59 runs in their Villupuram District Cricket Association League First Division match.

Brief scores: First Division: Valavanur CC 287 in 49.4 ovs (D Slimbarasan 45, D Sathish Kumar 69, M Kumaran 36, K Moorthi 40) bt Sunny Sachin CC 228 in 46.3 ovs (Boopathy 68, T Balaji 44, T Raghu 37; D Sathish Kumar 3/45, R Arul Selvan 3/47). Second Division: Suriya GOI 121 in 23.1 ovs (B Balakrishnan 45; M Gokul 4/19) bt Evergreen CC 119/9 in 25 ovs (P Vengateasan 32, V Rajkumar 36; Md Iliyas 5/13). Third Division: Siga Management B 104/9 in 25 ovs (L Gokula 3/10) lost to Suriya Polytechnic 106/4 in 21 ovs.