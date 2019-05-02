Home Cities Chennai

Vignesh bowls ICI RC to victory over YSCA A

Man of the Match Vignesh’s 3/23 helped ICI RC defeat YSCA A by two wickets in the inaugural match of the 50th All-India YSCA Trophy tournament on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd May 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

The SRM RI & RC team that won TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League’s Fourth Division title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Man of the Match Vignesh’s 3/23 helped ICI RC defeat YSCA A by two wickets in the inaugural match of the 50th All-India YSCA Trophy tournament on Wednesday. Former India cricketer VV Kumar inaugurated the event.
Brief scores: YSCA A 125 in 29 ovs (V Naveen Kumar 42; Vignesh 3/23) lost to ICI RC 129/8 in 28.4 ovs (Kumar 45; Chris Manlin 3/25). 
Vishal stars in ICF win
M Vishal’s 111 saw ICF Sports Association put on 254/8 and beat IOB by 38 runs in their TNCA Second

Division Plate Group match.
Brief scores (Second Division Plate): ICF Sports Association 254/8 in 50 ovs (M Vishal 111; KPS Rahul 4/44) bt Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 216 in 45.4 ovs (Abhishek M Hegde 109, Andimani Ganga Pradeep 48; AH Mohamed Suhail 3/17). Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 185/5 in 50 ovs (D Sudhan 80; G Surender 3/22) lost to SPIC Recreation Club 187/5 in 34 ovs (G Udaya Prakash 93). Triplicane Sports Club 211 in 49.5 ovs (MS Promoth 35, Gowjith Subash 35; Rohan S Kunnummel 3/42) lost to United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 212/6 in 45.4 ovs (D Prashanth Prabhu 70, Ch Jitendra Kumar 43 n.o, MK Siva Kumar 39; Saurabh Kumar 4/23).

Bipin sparkles
Riding on Bipin’s unbeaten 52, Reddy CA defeated HFCA by seven wickets in the final of the Friends Academy U-12 inter-academy cricket tournament.
Brief scores: HFCA 127/9 in 20 ovs (Atul 44, Santosh 32, Vignesh 30; Vikram 4/12, Akash 3/18) lost to Reddy CA 128/3 in 19.2 ovs (Bipin 52 n.o, Vikram 34, Bavesh 30). Special Awards: Best batsman: Vijay (HFCA). Best bowler: Vikram (Reddy CA). Best all-rounder: Pragadeeshwaran (HFCA). Promising cricketers: S Sarvesh (YMCA), Akash (Reddy CA).

YSCA beat Ashok Leyland
Ravikumar’s 67-ball 96 and Sashanth’s 5/41 enabled YSCA to beat Ashok Leyland by 29 runs in the GR Kuppuswamy Memorial league-cum-knockout tournament. Ravikumar and S Daniel put on 119 runs for the sixth wicket.

Brief scores: YSCA 184/9 in 30 ovs (Ravikumar 96, S Daniel 38; Prakash 3/30, Lakshmanan 3/58) bt Ashok Leyland 155 in 27.2 ovs (Praveen 35, Pushparaj 31; Sashanth 5/41); MoM: Sashanth. Servion Global Solutions 210/6 in 30 ovs (Rajan 75, Kiran 48; Dilli Babu 3/60, Praveen 3/33) bt Royal Enfield 134 in 26.2 ovs (VV Manjunath 4/38); MoM: Rajan.

All-round show by Satish
D Satish Kumar starred with both bat and ball for Valavanur CC, as his 69 and 3/45 helped his team beat Sunny Sachin CC by 59 runs in their Villupuram District Cricket Association League First Division match.
Brief scores: First Division: Valavanur CC 287 in 49.4 ovs (D Slimbarasan 45, D Sathish Kumar 69, M Kumaran 36, K Moorthi 40) bt Sunny Sachin CC 228 in 46.3 ovs (Boopathy 68, T Balaji 44, T Raghu 37; D Sathish Kumar 3/45, R Arul Selvan 3/47). Second Division: Suriya GOI 121 in 23.1 ovs (B Balakrishnan 45; M Gokul 4/19) bt Evergreen CC 119/9 in 25 ovs (P Vengateasan 32, V Rajkumar 36; Md Iliyas 5/13). Third Division: Siga Management B 104/9 in 25 ovs (L Gokula 3/10) lost to Suriya Polytechnic 106/4 in 21 ovs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp