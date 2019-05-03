23-yr-old in police net for stabbing pregnant woman

Home Cities Chennai

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Kancheepuram police for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman with a knife at Maraimalai Nagar on Tuesday. 

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Kancheepuram police for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman with a knife at Maraimalai Nagar on Tuesday. The victim was alone at home, when the suspect Yuvaraj, her neighbour, had barged inside the house. “When she asked him to leave, he tried to misbehave with her and asked for money. When she refused, he allegedly attacked her and stabbed her with a kitchen knife,” said the investigation officer. 

Hearing her screams, Yuvaraj’s parents rushed to the woman’s rescue and found that their son was the suspect. The woman was rushed to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Police said, the woman was three months pregnant and has been residing in Maraimalai Nagar for over two years. Her husband works in a private company and was at work when the woman was attacked. Yuvaraj resides in the same compound just two houses away and was known to the victim. “He kept stalking the woman for the last few months and on Tuesday when he found she was alone, barged inside the house,” added the officer. 

The Maraimalai Nagar police arrested the man who has been remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate court.Man held for sexually assaulting minorA 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl for over six months. Police said, the accused S Vinoth, works as a painter and resides on the third floor of a house while the victim lives in the ground floor. “The suspect sexually assaulted the girl every time she went to the terrace to play,” said a police personnel. The victim recently informed her parents who lodged a complaint, which led to his arrest.

