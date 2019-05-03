5 restrained from working as trustees of Kalikambal temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has restrained Murthy Achari and four others from functioning as the trustees of Sri Kalikambal temple on Thambu Chetty Street in George Town.Justice R Suresh Kumar granted the injunction while disposing of an original application arising out of a civil suit from J V Mani Achary, who prayed for a direction to the government to conduct the election for the post of Trustees of Sri Kalikambal Kamateswara Devasthanam in accordance with the Scheme Decree dated September 25, 1935, passed in a civil suit filed as early as in 1933.

The judge said the present trustees, including the managing trustee, should not continue in the post any more and they shall be ceased to be in office forthwith. To administer the Devasthanam, the judge appointed advocate M Baskar of Adyar as the ‘Fit Person’ (FP). Along with him, an officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of HR & CE shall be sponsored by the HR&CE Commissioner for appointment as an ‘Additional Fit Person’. The duo shall administer the Devasthanam till the next elected Board takes office, the judge said.While administering the Devasthanam, the FP can take decisions, of course, with consultation and consent of the AFP, having in mind the interest of the devotees and safety and security of the properties of the Devasthanam/Deity.

The duo shall ensure that the register of worshippers, which has already been opened from April 1 last, is kept open till September 3 and whoever makes registration with eligibility as per the scheme decree, shall be taken care of and all such registration shall be taken place strictly till September 30 only.

The official respondents, especially the HR&CE chief, shall ensure that the election notification is issued on or before October second week and election conducted before November 15, the judge added.