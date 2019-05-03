Home Cities Chennai

5 restrained from working as trustees of Kalikambal temple

The Madras HC has restrained Murthy Achari and four others from functioning as the trustees of Sri Kalikambal temple on Thambu Chetty Street in George Town.

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has restrained Murthy Achari and four others from functioning as the trustees of Sri Kalikambal temple on Thambu Chetty Street in George Town.Justice R Suresh Kumar granted the injunction while disposing of an original application arising out of a civil suit from J V Mani Achary, who prayed for a direction to the government to conduct the election for the post of Trustees of Sri Kalikambal Kamateswara Devasthanam in accordance with the Scheme Decree dated September 25, 1935, passed in a civil suit filed as early as in 1933. 

The judge said the present trustees, including the managing trustee, should not continue in the post any more and they shall be ceased to be in office forthwith. To administer the Devasthanam, the judge appointed advocate M Baskar of Adyar as the ‘Fit Person’ (FP). Along with him, an officer not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of HR & CE shall be sponsored by the HR&CE Commissioner for appointment as an ‘Additional Fit Person’. The duo shall administer the Devasthanam till the next elected Board takes office, the judge said.While administering the Devasthanam, the FP can take decisions, of course, with consultation and consent of the AFP, having in mind the interest of the devotees and safety and security of the properties of the Devasthanam/Deity. 

The duo shall ensure that the register of worshippers, which has already been opened from April 1 last, is kept open till September 3 and whoever makes registration with eligibility as per the scheme decree, shall be taken care of and all such registration shall be taken place strictly till September 30 only.
The official respondents, especially the HR&CE chief, shall ensure that the election notification is issued on or before October second week and election conducted before November 15, the judge added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalikambal temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp